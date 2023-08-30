Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Did you take part in this event?
2008: Bulwell's Henry Mellish School held a sports day to encourage girls to take an interest in different sports. A tag rugby game is pictured. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. On the catwalk
2010: Models take to the catwalk for a Hope Charity Fashion Show, held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. All smiles
2006: Pupils from Cantrell Primary School in Bulwell are pictured ready to plant some bulbs at Bulwell Bogs. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Fabulous shot
2006: Seven-month-old Grace Edmiston enjoyed the healthy snacks on offer at Bulwell’s SureStart open day. Photo: jane.hilton