Check out the latest great Hucknall and Bulwell retro pics from the Dispatch archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2008: Bulwell's Henry Mellish School held a sports day to encourage girls to take an interest in different sports. A tag rugby game is pictured.

1. Did you take part in this event?

2008: Bulwell's Henry Mellish School held a sports day to encourage girls to take an interest in different sports. A tag rugby game is pictured. Photo: Jane Hilton

2010: Models take to the catwalk for a Hope Charity Fashion Show, held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.

2. On the catwalk

2010: Models take to the catwalk for a Hope Charity Fashion Show, held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley

2006: Pupils from Cantrell Primary School in Bulwell are pictured ready to plant some bulbs at Bulwell Bogs.

3. All smiles

2006: Pupils from Cantrell Primary School in Bulwell are pictured ready to plant some bulbs at Bulwell Bogs. Photo: Angela Ward

2006: Seven-month-old Grace Edmiston enjoyed the healthy snacks on offer at Bulwell’s SureStart open day.

4. Fabulous shot

2006: Seven-month-old Grace Edmiston enjoyed the healthy snacks on offer at Bulwell’s SureStart open day. Photo: jane.hilton

