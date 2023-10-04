News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
2007: Dance pupils at Hucknall's Body Beatz are set to perform at the Byron Festival. Instructor Rebecca Mayes, front, is pictured with some of her pupils.2007: Dance pupils at Hucknall's Body Beatz are set to perform at the Byron Festival. Instructor Rebecca Mayes, front, is pictured with some of her pupils.
2007: Dance pupils at Hucknall's Body Beatz are set to perform at the Byron Festival. Instructor Rebecca Mayes, front, is pictured with some of her pupils.

Check out the latest great Hucknall and Bulwell retro pics from the Dispatch archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2013: A fabulous snap taken at Bulwell's United Reform Church Parent and Toddler Group.

1. Were you on this photo?

2013: A fabulous snap taken at Bulwell's United Reform Church Parent and Toddler Group. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2011: This pair had a go at Kwik Cricket, held at Bulwell's SNC Active Sports Centre, during a launch day.

2. Hitting out

2011: This pair had a go at Kwik Cricket, held at Bulwell's SNC Active Sports Centre, during a launch day. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
2006: This duo used an umbrella to shade from the sun at Ashfield's Festival of Sport Day, held in Hucknall.

3. Keeping cool

2006: This duo used an umbrella to shade from the sun at Ashfield's Festival of Sport Day, held in Hucknall. Photo: Tony Stocks

Photo Sales
2011: Bulwell United Reform Church hosted a Spring Fair to raise funds for Christian Aid. These ladies are pictured helping out with refreshments.

4. Fancy a cuppa?

2011: Bulwell United Reform Church hosted a Spring Fair to raise funds for Christian Aid. These ladies are pictured helping out with refreshments. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HucknallBulwellDispatch