2011: Children wait to get their face painted at the Bestwood Village Community Fun Day, held at the community centre.

Check out the latest great Hucknall and Bulwell retro pics from the Dispatch archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 19th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2008: Pictured are some of the members of The Diabetes Support Group in Bulwell, during an exercise class at Bulwell's Healthy Living Centre.

1. Exercise class

2008: Pictured are some of the members of The Diabetes Support Group in Bulwell, during an exercise class at Bulwell's Healthy Living Centre. Photo: Jane Hilton

2007: Pupils from Hucknall Hillside Primary School are pictured with balloons, showing the amount of CO2 the school run produces.

2. Up, up and away

2007: Pupils from Hucknall Hillside Primary School are pictured with balloons, showing the amount of CO2 the school run produces. Photo: jane.hilton

2011: This youngster has enjoyed a messy play day at Hucknall's Sure Start Centre.

3. Messy play day

2011: This youngster has enjoyed a messy play day at Hucknall's Sure Start Centre. Photo: Angela Ward

2010: Hucknall Leisure Centre held a penalty shoot-out at the town's Tesco store to raise funds for CLIC Sargent, Children's Cancer Charity.

4. On the ball

2010: Hucknall Leisure Centre held a penalty shoot-out at the town's Tesco store to raise funds for CLIC Sargent, Children's Cancer Charity. Photo: Jane Hilton

