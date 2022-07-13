From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these pics?
1. Staff and pupils celebrate
2007: Staff and youngsters at Papplewick Pre-School celebrate their recent OFSTED.
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Are you on this picture?
2006: A fabulous shot of the death-bed scene in the production of Romeo And Juliet, snapped at Springfield School in Bulwell.
Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Did you take part in this event?
2010: These gents were putting their all into the tug of war event, held at the Papplewick Summer Fete.
Photo: Angela Ward
4. Walkers set off
2007: Walkers set off from Newstead Abbey on the Byron Winter Walk, which was organised by the Nottinghamshire Royal Society for the Blind.
Photo: Roger Grayson