From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these pics?
1. Did you take part in this event?
2009: Members of Bulwell Rangers FC junior teams held a penalty shootout at the Bulwell Active Centre Family Fun Day.
Photo: Jane Hilton
2. So lucky
2008: This young man was lucky on the tombola. He won three prizes from five tickets at the autumn fair, organised by Hucknall’s Under One Roof.
Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Spot anyone you know?
2009: Crowds look on at a marathon stage event, which was held in Hucknall Market Place, as part of the annual Lord Byron Festival.
Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Are you on this picture?
2008: These ladies are having a lot of fun in the water fountains, taken at the opening of the water park at Bulwell Bogs.
Photo: Anne Shelley