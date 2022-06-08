2010: Members of Hucknall ATC had a visit from a helicopter of 33 Squadron, from RAF Benson.

Check out the latest Hucknall and Bulwell pics from the past in the Dispatch archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:00 am

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these pics?

2010: Staff members are pictured celebrating the opening of the new Tesco Store in Bulwell.

Photo: Jane Hilton

2006: The Hucknall and District Choral Society started off the party at the launch of the Byron Festival, held at the Rectory, Hucknall.

Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Jo Finch, area manager at Headway in Bulwell, is pictured with volunteers who had their legs waxed to mark the shop’s first anniversary.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2007: Time for a song during a meeting held at The River Leen School, to show plans for the new Bulwell Academy.

Photo: Roger Grayson

