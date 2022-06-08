From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these pics?
2010: Staff members are pictured celebrating the opening of the new Tesco Store in Bulwell.
Photo: Jane Hilton
2006: The Hucknall and District Choral Society started off the party at the launch of the Byron Festival, held at the Rectory, Hucknall.
Photo: Angela Ward
2007: Jo Finch, area manager at Headway in Bulwell, is pictured with volunteers who had their legs waxed to mark the shop’s first anniversary.
Photo: Roger Grayson
2007: Time for a song during a meeting held at The River Leen School, to show plans for the new Bulwell Academy.
Photo: Roger Grayson