2007: These two are having fun at a play session, held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:30 pm

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these pics?

1. Spot anyone you know?

2007: Friends of Moor Pond Wood, Papplewick, are pictured on a guided walk of the restoration project.

Photo: Shirley Watson

2. Are you on this picture?

2009: Moira Cordon, head teacher of Hawthorne Primary School in Bestwood Village, is pictured with pupils from the school’s eco team.

Photo: Jane Hilton

3. Superb group shot

2010: Staff from Tesco in Bulwell plant plants at St Mary's Primary School, with the help of some pupils.

Photo: Angela Ward

4. Did you take part in this event?

2007: Staff and mums take part in a sack race at SureStart Newstead Children’s Centre.

Photo: jane.hilton

