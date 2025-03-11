Additionally, vintage and antique items are often viewed as a more sustainable option compared to fast fashion.
If you're interested in taking a trip down memory lane and searching for retro bargains, here are some highly-rated antique shops in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
Antique shops featured have received 4-5 star reviews on Google.
A very rare Patek Philippe Gondolo pocket watch with a ticket price of £10, 500 at the Harrogate Antiques Fair 2023, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. The engraved piece was made for the South American market. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Victoria Antiques Centre
Mansfield's Victoria Antiques Centre, located at 1B Victoria Street, has a 4.5 rating based on over 200 reviews and is a popular destination just a short drive or train ride away. Photo: Google
3. Budby Antiques with The Crew Yard Cafe & Bistro
Budby Antiques, located in Budby, Newark, has a 4.4 rating on Google reviews and is connected to The Crew Yard Café & Bistro. Photo: Budby Antiques with The Crew Yard Cafe & Bistro
4. Collectables
Collectables is located at 7 Toothill Lane, Mansfield, and has a Google review rating of 4.6. Photo: Collectables