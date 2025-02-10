2 . Eric Clapton

After a sold out tour of the UK last year, guitar legend Eric Clapton will return in 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. He will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, his first show in Nottingham since 2008. Eric Clapton will be at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, May 18. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty