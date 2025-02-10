Nottingham Arena is a multi-use indoor arena, part of the National Ice Centre in the Lace Market district of Nottingham.
The arena is the biggest live entertainment venue in the East Midlands.
Check out these 15 artists/bands coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham this year.
Are you seeing any of them this year?
1. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
2. Eric Clapton
After a sold out tour of the UK last year, guitar legend Eric Clapton will return in 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. He will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, his first show in Nottingham since 2008. Eric Clapton will be at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, May 18. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
3. Kylie
Kylie's 'Tension Tour’ will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. Kylie is in Nottingham on Friday, May 30, 2025. Image: Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield - October 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Diana Ross
The magnificent 2025 “A Symphonic Celebration” UK Tour will take place in Nottingham on Monday, June 23, 2025. For the first time ever on tour, Diana Ross will be accompanied by the grandeur of a symphony, creating a world filled with splendour, love, and music. Photo: Symphonic Celebrations/Press
