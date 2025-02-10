Check out these 15 artists/bands coming to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena this year

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST
Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena will host a diverse range of musical talent this year, including newcomers, pop favourites, rock legends, and classic icons.

Nottingham Arena is a multi-use indoor arena, part of the National Ice Centre in the Lace Market district of Nottingham.

The arena is the biggest live entertainment venue in the East Midlands.

Check out these 15 artists/bands coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham this year.

Are you seeing any of them this year?

For all events, visit: www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/whats-on/.

1. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

After a sold out tour of the UK last year, guitar legend Eric Clapton will return in 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. He will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, his first show in Nottingham since 2008. Eric Clapton will be at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, May 18.

2. Eric Clapton

After a sold out tour of the UK last year, guitar legend Eric Clapton will return in 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. He will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, his first show in Nottingham since 2008. Eric Clapton will be at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, May 18. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Kylie's 'Tension Tour’ will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. Kylie is in Nottingham on Friday, May 30, 2025. Image: Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield - October 1989

3. Kylie

Kylie's 'Tension Tour’ will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. Kylie is in Nottingham on Friday, May 30, 2025. Image: Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield - October 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The magnificent 2025 “A Symphonic Celebration” UK Tour will take place in Nottingham on Monday, June 23, 2025. For the first time ever on tour, Diana Ross will be accompanied by the grandeur of a symphony, creating a world filled with splendour, love, and music.

4. Diana Ross

The magnificent 2025 “A Symphonic Celebration” UK Tour will take place in Nottingham on Monday, June 23, 2025. For the first time ever on tour, Diana Ross will be accompanied by the grandeur of a symphony, creating a world filled with splendour, love, and music. Photo: Symphonic Celebrations/Press

