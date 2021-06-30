Sunrise over a dog walker on the hills above the town. Photo: Paul Atherley

Check out these fantastic drone shots of Hucknall

By John Smith
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:29 am

Drone pilot Paul Atherley has been enjoying some flying time around Hucknall – capturing stunning views of local landmarks and the surrounding landscape in the process. Here are some some fantastic shots he has shared with the Dispatch.

1. Red Lion

Red Lion on High Street

Photo: Paul Atherley

2. Hucknall Parish Church

St Mary Magdalene Church

Photo: Paul Atherley

3. Town centre by night

Looking down on the town centre all lit up at night

Photo: Paul Atherley

4. Library weather vane

The weather on top of Hucknall Library

Photo: Paul Athlerley

