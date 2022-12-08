Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Spot anyone you know?
2006: Girls from the 87th Nottingham Bulwell St Mary’s Guides, Brownies and Rainbows manned the cake stall at St Mary’s Church Christmas Fair.
Photo: Tony Stocks
2. Festive group shot
2011: Father Christmas is pictured with youngsters at a children’s party, held at Hucknall’s Yew Tree pub.
Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Superb shot
2011: A fabulous shot of helpers, pictured at the Hucknall Salvation Army Christmas Fair.
Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Fabulous shot
2011: This trio were pictured looking Christmassy at the Hawthorne Primary School Christmas Fair.
Photo: Angela Ward