Child involved in Hucknall accident only suffered 'minor' and not 'life-altering' injuries

The police closed several roads in Hucknall

The police released details of the incident yesterday afternoon (June 10)

Officers closed all of Torkard Way between Station Road and Baker Street in the town following the incident at around 3.50pm.

Details released by the police included that the youngster had been taken to hospital by air ambulance and had suffered ‘life-altering’ injuries.

But the Dispatch has been alerted to the fact that this isn’t correct and has been told the air ambulance was called but wasn’t used to transport the girl to hospital and the child has only suffered minor injuries.

The girl’s father got in touch and said: “I would like to thank the emergency services for their timely response to the accident, they did an amazing job, from the police, to ambulance crews and also the air ambulance, which thankfully wasn't needed in the end.

“And I’d also thank the amazing medical staff at the Queen’s Medical Centre, they have been doing amazingly in caring for my little girl, to ensure she has the best recovery.”

After news broke of the accident there was an outpouring of support and well wishes on social media with people wishing all parties, including the driver involved, best wishes.