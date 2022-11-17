News you can trust since 1904
2006: Staff at The Nottingham Building Society in Bulwell dressed up as pirates to help raise money for Children In Need.

Children In Need: Spot yourself at these Hucknall area fundraisers from the past?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

The incredible annual fundraiser that is the Children In Need appeal is back. Check out some of these Dispatch district fundraisers of the past for the BBC appeal.

1. Superb shot

2009: Hucknall Town Kickboxing Club held a fundraising event for Children In Need.

2. Spot anyone you know?

2010: Hucknall’s Let’s Dance Studio held a Dance with Pudsey event at the National Comprehensive School in Hucknall.

3. Pudsey helps out

2006: The Salvation Army got a little help from Pudsey the Bear in Hucknall, raising money for Children In Need.

4. Fabulous shot

2009: Customer Hazel Stubbs meets Pudsey Bear and staff at Bon Marche in Bulwell.

