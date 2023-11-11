Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
The incredible annual fundraiser that is the Children In Need appeal is back. Check out some of these Dispatch district fundraisers of the past for the BBC appeal.
1. Superb shot
2009: Hucknall Town Kickboxing Club held a fundraising event for Children In Need. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. Spot anyone you know?
2010: Hucknall’s Let’s Dance Studio held a Dance with Pudsey event at the National Comprehensive School in Hucknall. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Pudsey helps out
2006: The Salvation Army got a little help from Pudsey the Bear in Hucknall, raising money for Children In Need. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Fabulous shot
2009: Customer Hazel Stubbs meets Pudsey Bear and staff at Bon Marche in Bulwell. Photo: Angela Ward