2006: Staff at The Nottingham Building Society in Bulwell dressed up as pirates to help raise money for Children In Need.2006: Staff at The Nottingham Building Society in Bulwell dressed up as pirates to help raise money for Children In Need.
Children In Need: Spot yourself at these Hucknall area fundraisers from the past?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT

The incredible annual fundraiser that is the Children In Need appeal is back. Check out some of these Dispatch district fundraisers of the past for the BBC appeal.

2009: Hucknall Town Kickboxing Club held a fundraising event for Children In Need.

1. Superb shot

2009: Hucknall Town Kickboxing Club held a fundraising event for Children In Need. Photo: Jane Hilton

2010: Hucknall’s Let’s Dance Studio held a Dance with Pudsey event at the National Comprehensive School in Hucknall.

2. Spot anyone you know?

2010: Hucknall’s Let’s Dance Studio held a Dance with Pudsey event at the National Comprehensive School in Hucknall. Photo: Jane Hilton

2006: The Salvation Army got a little help from Pudsey the Bear in Hucknall, raising money for Children In Need.

3. Pudsey helps out

2006: The Salvation Army got a little help from Pudsey the Bear in Hucknall, raising money for Children In Need. Photo: Angela Ward

2009: Customer Hazel Stubbs meets Pudsey Bear and staff at Bon Marche in Bulwell.

4. Fabulous shot

2009: Customer Hazel Stubbs meets Pudsey Bear and staff at Bon Marche in Bulwell. Photo: Angela Ward

