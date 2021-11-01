Children's sandpit at Hucknall park closed after reports of it being used as dog toilet
The new children’s sandpit, created as part of upgrades at Hucknall’s Titchfield Park, had to be closed at the weekend after reports it was being used as a dog toilet.
The attraction at the Green Flag park was closed on Saturday and Sund ay due to health and safety concerns after Ashfield District Council received reports that dogs have been urinating and fouling in the sand.
Titchfield Park comes under the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which prohibits dogs from entering enclosed children's play areas and dog fouling. Breaching the PSPO carries a fine of £100.
The council said: “ We wish we didn't have to say this but do not allow your dog to use the children's sand pit as a toilet.”
If you witness anyone dog fouling in the sandpit, on Titchfield Park, or on any park, report it via 01623 450 000 or online at http://www.ashfield.gov.uk/env.../animals-pests/dog-fouling/