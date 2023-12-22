News you can trust since 1904
Christmas bin collection dates for areas including Bulwell and Highbury Vale

Nottingham City Council has announced bin collection date changes for the Christmas period.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
With the exception of the collection that would have been on Christmas Day, which has moved back, all other collection dates simply move forward one day.

Christmas collection dates are as follows:

Monday, December 25 moves to Saturday, December 23

Christmas bin collection dates have been confirmed for areas like Bulwell. Photo: Google

Tuesday, December 26 moves to Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 moves to Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 moves to Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 moves to Saturday, December 30

Monday, January 1 moves to Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 moves to Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 moves to Thursday, January 4

Thursday January 4 moves to Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 moves to Saturday, January 6

