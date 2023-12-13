Ashfield Council has announced bin collection date changes for the Christmas period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the exception of the collection that would have been on Christmas Day, which has moved back, all other collection dates simply move forward one day.

Posting on their Facebook page, the council said: “Once again, on your first general waste collection after Christmas, we will be collecting one additional bag of general waste.

"Please leave the extra bag alongside your red-lidded bin.”

Bin collection dates have slightly changed for Ashfield over Christmas. Photo: Submitted

Christmas collection dates are as follows:

Monday, December 25 moves to Saturday, December 23

Tuesday, December 26 moves to Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 moves to Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 moves to Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 moves to Saturday, December 30

Monday, January 1 moves to Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 moves to Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 moves to Thursday, January 4

Thursday January 4 moves to Friday, January 5