Classy canines wanted for Hucknall pub's dog show this weekend
The Station Terrace venue is run by Hucknall brewery Lincoln Green and will be staging its own version of Crufts on Saturday, June 22.
Lincoln Green said: “Bring your furry friends and family for a day of tail-wagging excitement, adorable antics, and friendly competition
"Our dog show promises a delightful day with various categories to showcase your dog’s unique talents and charm.
"From best in show to agility and best trick, there’s a chance for every dog to shine.
"There will be fabulous prizes for the winners and lots of treats for all participants.
"We’ll have special guest judges and delicious food and refreshments available for all attendees – including humans.”
And following on from the dogs, the venue is staging live music on Saturday, June 29 with a night of rock, pop, and blues from Band12.
