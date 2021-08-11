Clock is ticking for youth projects in Hucknall and Bulwell to share in £1 million giveaway

Projects must make their applications to the Building Futures scheme here before the closing deadline of midnight on Sunday, August 15.

Persimmon’s scheme aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

Neil Follows, managing director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “The last 18 months has been a challenging time for everyone but now restrictions are starting to ease, it’s more important than ever to look after our mental and physical health.

Olympic gold medalist Dani Rowe is backing the scheme

“We’re extremely proud to be making donations between £1,000 and £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental wellbeing issues, as well as community arts and education projects.

“Over the years we’ve seen what a massive difference this funding can make to schools, clubs and charities, so we’re encouraging everyone to apply now.”

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association, and the housebuilder enlisted the help of Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Dani Rowe to launch the scheme.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote.

In each sector, as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Catherine Foster, trusts fundraising manager for The Children's Hospital charity, said: “It’s difficult to put into words how we felt when we won the top prize of £100,000, it was like all of our Christmases came at once.

“The funding has been put towards a new cancer and leukaemia ward and it’s going to be absolutely amazing once it’s up and running.”

Neil added: “We want to hear from local groups, charities and individuals who have ambitious plans on how they would spend the big cash prizes.