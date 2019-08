Forecasters have predicted a cloudy but dry day across the East Midlands.

Although there is a risk of patchy rain this morning, it will brighten up this afternoon with spells of sunshine.

Mam Tor, Derbyshire. By Instagram user @Leehowdle

The temperature could reach highs of 23 °C.

Tonight will be dry, with some low cloud and mist forming later.

Minimum temperature could drop to 12 °C.