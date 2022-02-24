Residents and patients were invited to think back as far as 1938 to when Nescafé was first created, and hear about how the brand has been at the heart of the nation’s homes ever since.

Catherine and Paul hosted a fascinating talk about how Nescafé has grown over time to become the biggest coffee distributor in the world.

They spoke about ho w it sustainably farms its coffee beans and they gave residents a virtual tour of one of their factories.

Nescafe hosted a coffee masterclass at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell

There was an interactive quiz where residents put their coffee knowledge to the test before Catherine and Paul demonstrated how to make some delicious coffee cocktails, which everyone got to sample.

Catherine said: “It is so rewarding to be able to have a really special event like this we just loved entertaining all the residents this afternoon.

"Thanks to everyone at Hall Park who took part

"It was wonderful to be able to share our Nescafé story with you all and to hear about what Nescafé means to all of you during the Q&A session.”

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, added: “What a wonderfully coffee-filled afternoon we all had.

"O ur residents have grown up drinking Nescafé so they were really interested to hear all about how the brand first came about and how it has become a global name.