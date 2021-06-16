Column: How to keep your garden looking good for the summer ahead

It’s at this time of year that lawns need to be mowed more frequently, so here are some key pointers on getting that perfect cared for look.

Mow at least once a week and raise the mower blades when it’s very hot weather. Don’t mow when grass is wet or during a drought and don’t collect your clippings during dry spells as this helps conserve moisture.Keep watering throughout the summer unless there is a water shortage and repair bare patches with turf or re-seeding.

This is also the month to ensure that all your plants are adequately fed, particularly those in baskets and tubs.

Sara Milne, gardening columnist

Plants benefit from a regular feeding programme as they are growing vigorously and need their nutrition levels to be kept up. Slow-release granules are a good idea for pots and baskets because they last for about six months and release food as it is required into the compost.

Not often thought of as a container plant, but an excellent option for small gardens, is a rose. A simple solution for June is to create an instant rose garden that you can enjoy throughout the summer.

Just buy a selection of different sized pots, plant them with a varieties of roses and then place them together in a group. There is a rose for every garden situation. From hybrid teas to miniatures, climbers to floribundas, the choice is endless.

Roses are easy to grow and will thrive in most soil types providing there is good drainage. They prefer a position that is sunny and not too exposed and need regular feeding which will improve their resistance to pests and disease, although some roses will require spraying to combat aphids and mildew.

Pruning is also important to remove dead heads and improve flowering over a longer period of time. If you are replacing old roses with new ones, ensure that the old soil is removed and replaced with fresh soil.

As the temperature rises, here are few ‘must do’ jobs for the garden this month from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS):

Lawn mowing and management

Plant out summer bedding plants

Trim hedges

Look after your tomato plants

Pick first of the salad leaves and herbs

Keep on top of weeding

Ensure all plants are fed and watered

Pest control

Sow French and runner beans

Feed local wildlife particularly in dry weather

