The big sporting event of last weekend was not the Euros but the Bulwell Arts Festival Boat Race.

And PCSOs from Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police Station were on duty in a fun way, including helping people get their boats ready to race through Bulwell Bogs.

Posting on their Facebook page, the police said: “Our PCSO’s had a whale of a time, watching the boats travel down the River Leen

Volunteers overseeing the action at the boat race. Photo: Other

"It was great to see the community all together and the neighbourhood policing team was present to answer any questions or concerns that you may have had.

“Thank you to the Bulwell Arts Festival volunteers for organising this event.”