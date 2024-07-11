Community sets sail for the big Bulwell Bogs Boat Race
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The big sporting event of last weekend was not the Euros but the Bulwell Arts Festival Boat Race.
And PCSOs from Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police Station were on duty in a fun way, including helping people get their boats ready to race through Bulwell Bogs.
Posting on their Facebook page, the police said: “Our PCSO’s had a whale of a time, watching the boats travel down the River Leen
"It was great to see the community all together and the neighbourhood policing team was present to answer any questions or concerns that you may have had.
“Thank you to the Bulwell Arts Festival volunteers for organising this event.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.