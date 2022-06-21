Competition launched for Hucknall and Bulwell children to design a Tour of Britain helmet

Nottinghamshire County Council has teamed up with partners Via East Midlands and the Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling team – which includes Nottinghamshire riders Ross Lamb and Ollie Peckover – to launch a special helmet design competition for school children aged 12 to 18.

The lucky competition winner will have their winning design transferred onto the helmets, which will be worn by the team during the Nottinghamshire stage of the showpiece event on Thursday, September 8.

The successful entrant will also receive a personalised helmet featuring their design.

Pictured, from left, are Ross Lamb, Mansfield-based Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling Team member, Sean Allison, director of Nottingham Print and Web Ltd, and Councillor John Cottee, Nottinghamshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Communities.

Coun John Cottee (Con), cabinet member for communities, said: “We’re all eagerly anticipating the return of the Tour of Britain to Nottinghamshire after a four-year absence, and I can’t wait to welcome the teams and the thousands of spectators to our wonderful county for what will be another day to remember.

“It will also be a day to remember for the lucky winner of our design a helmet competition, who will see their creative work on display to a global audience.

“I would like to thank our partners Via for sponsoring the competition and I can’t wait to see the team wearing them as they pass through Nottinghamshire.

“This competition is a fantastic opportunity for young people to showcase their creative and artistic talents and I look forward to the judging panel choosing a winner.”

It is the third time the sport’s leading names will grace the county’s roads following the staging of the Tour of Britain in 2017 and 2018 – leading to national and international interest in Nottinghamshire.

The judging panel will be made up of Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), the council leader, Ross Lamb, of the Ribble-Weldtite Pro Cycling team, Sean Allison, director of Nottingham Print and Web Ltd, who will be transferring the winning artwork onto the helmets, Nottinghamshire artist Karl Kopinski and a representative from Via.

Doug Coutts, managing director of Via East Midlands, said: “Via is delighted to be supporting the competition for what will be a great event for the county.

“Cycling is a key part of our business - from cycle training with Bikeability in schools, education on how to cycle safely, through to the design and delivery of improvements to cycling infrastructure across Nottinghamshire.

“We can’t wait to see the winning design when Nottinghamshire’s stage of the Tour of Britain takes place.”

Jack Rees, director of operations at Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, said the competition was a 'great opportunity' for the team to engage with Nottinghamshire communities.He said: “The Tour of Britain is the team’s pinnacle event of the season.

“This year it takes on extra importance with a number of stages local to the team and our athletes.

“The competition is a great opportunity for the team and our athletes to engage with the community they live and train in.

“We had some brilliant entries when we ran a kit design competition in 2020 and hope for similar this year.

“It will be a privilege for Ross to wear the winning design during the Nottinghamshire stage, which virtually passes his front door, and we are sure the support on the route will make it a stage to remember.”

The 2018 stage saw competitors – including former Tour de France winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome – race from West Bridgford to Mansfield, which attracted 250,000 spectators and made it the largest sporting event in Nottinghamshire’s history.

To enter, simply draw your design on the template provided, then take a photo or scan it and email it to [email protected]

Include TOB Helmet Competition in the subject line and closing date for entries is July 18.