Concerns for man missing from Nottinghamshire

Police officers are concerned for the safety of a 27-year-old man.

Scott Hullott, was reported missing from the Bulwell area yesterday (Thursday,July 18).

Scott Hullott

Scott is described as medium build, 5ft 10 tall, dark brown straight hair, blue eyes and has a moustache.

Scott was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

If you have seen Scott or know where he might be, please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 815 of July 18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.