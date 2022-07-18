Congratulations as Ashfield District Council leader ties the knot

Coun Jason Zadrozny, 42, and 25-year-old Jack Bland tied the knot at Goosedale in Papplewick on Friday, having been together for five years.

Described as a ‘lovely occasion’, the event saw a number of friends and family taken to the venue on a Vallance 1940s’ coach, with guests coming from as far away as New York and, in the case of Coun Zadrozny’s sister and brother-in-law Vicky and Dan, from New Zealand.

Bernie, the happy couple’s St Bernard dog, was a star of the show as she acted as a ring bearer, being walked down the aisle by Coun Helen-Ann Smith, deputy council leader,

The happy couple are showered with confetti after getting married.

Former Liberal Democrats deputy leader and justice minister Simon Hughes – a lifelong friend of Coun Zadrozny’s – attended and read at the ceremony.

Coun Zadrozny, who has now jetted off on a two-week honeymoon to Mexico with Mr Bland, a graphic designer who works in marketing, said: “On behalf of Jack and I – we’d like to thank everyone for making it such a wonderful day.

“Family, friends and colleagues came together to mark our big day.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, right, marries his partner Jack Bland.

“There was a time we never thought doing things like this was possible.

“We’re so glad we got married.

“Since our wedding, we’ve had hundreds of messages congratulating us – the majority was from residents across Ashfield.

“Dozens of people we’ve never met sent cards, emails or messages via social media – that means so much to my husband and I.”

The couple's dog, Bernie, acted as ring-bearer.

His council responsibilities are being undertaken by Coun Smith while he is away.

Coun Samanta Deakin, who acted as Coun Zadrozny’s ‘best man’, said: “It was an emotional day and I was delighted to carry out ‘best man’ duties.

“I had to tell Jason off for taking a work call 10 minutes before the ceremony – that’s what he’s like.

“On behalf of all councillors on Ashfield Council, I would like to congratulate Mr and Mr Zadrozny-Bland on their marriage.

“Jack has to put up with Jason’s phenomenal work-rate on behalf of the residents of Ashfield for years.