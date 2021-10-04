Consultation into local plan - including proposal for 3,000 homes on Hucknall green belt at Whyburn Farm - opens today

The plan, which is a statutory requirement, sets out an initial blueprint of how Ashfield should develop leading up until 2038.

It covers everything from leiasure to business premises.

But the headline of a need to find space for more than 8,000 houses throughout the district.

Whyburn Farm, Hucknall

This includes the site at Whyburn Farm – among others in Hucknall. News of this being included has sparked a wave of anger and action from Hucknall residents.

But now they can have their say through the official consultation, which launched today (Monday October 4).

Coun Mathew Relf, Cabinet member at Ashfield District Council responsible for planning and regeneration, said: “The local plan sets out how the district will develop over the next 15 years in terms of housing, employment, transport, environment and infrastructure. This consultation gives residents the chance to have their say on the plans.

“A significant amount of engagement has already taken place during the evidence gathering stages of the plan preparation. This includes discussions with site owners, liaison with agents, developers, the highway authority, service providers, other local councils, and responding to queries from members of the public or local organisations. We’re now asking you to have your say.”

Full details of the local plan consultation can be found on the council website, www.ashfield.gov.uk, and social media pages.

Copies of the draft local plan and its policies map can be viewed at Hucknall Library as well as the council offices on Urban Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Appointments are available to discuss the plans with planning officers at Sutton and Hucknall libraries, Selston Parish Council and the Council Offices, Kirkby.

Planning officers are available to contact Monday-to-Friday, 8.30–5pm (4.30pm on Fridays) by telephone on 01623 457381, 457382, 457383 or 457379.

Alternatively, a meeting through Zoom or Teams can be arranged by contacting the forward Ppanning team on the numbers above or emailing [email protected]

Coun Relf continued “Through the Towns Fund and other funding opportunities we are investing in making Ashfield an area of excellence for manufacturing, automation and distribution, bringing high quality jobs to the district. The development of housing, infrastructure and community facilities play a vital role in that. The future is bright for Ashfield and the local plan plays a pivotal role in its future.

“I encourage all residents to have their say on the plans. Your feedback and comments are what will help shape the Local Plan and the future of Ashfield.”