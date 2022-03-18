Council leader wants Hucknall folk to celebrate Nottinghamshire during English Tourism Week 2022

Led by VisitEngland, English Tourism Week, which is on now and runs until Sunday, March 27, is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its economic importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more people to take domestic breaks.

Making up 80 per cent of the UK’s visitor economy, English tourism in 2019 generated more than £100 billion a year and supported 2.6 million jobs and is a major employer of school leavers and young people, as well as an incubator for entrepreneurs and innovation.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “English Tourism Week is a fantastic opportunity to show the world what we have to offer in our area.

County council leader Coun Ben Bradley wants Nottinghamshire to be at the heart of English Tourism Week

"With so much on our doorstep, I hope Nottinghamshire is at the heart of English Tourism Week.

“I’m doing everything I can to put Nottinghamshire on the map.

"We’ve even secured our very own Nottinghamshire Day on August 25, which is a great chance to promote our area’s history, attractions and products to the world.

“In Westminster, I’m constantly banging on about the amount we have to offer locally.”

The total value of tourism to East Midlands is £5.2 billion and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire contribute £1.9 billion to the overall East Midlands picture.

The theme of this year’s English Tourism Week is ‘You’re Welcome’ to send the message that everyone working in tourism is ready and willing to welcome visitors back and are working hard to do so.

There are some great events to get involved with at Nottinghamshire’s world-famous country parks, including myths and legends with the Master at Arms at Sherwood Forest on Saturday, March 19 and Saturday, March 26 where visitors can take a journey through the forest and hear the tales of its most legendary inhabitant – Robin Hood – and medieval life.

Plus, it’s not just by day that Nottinghamshire shines as also on March 26, Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society will lead an evening of talks, demonstrations and exhibits about the night sky at Stargazing at Sherwood Forest.