Greenwood Community Forest will manage the grant through the national Trees for Climate programme, which the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is funding.

Over the last year, the council has planted 60 hectares of new woodland across seven sites within Greenwood Community Forest, an area that covers large swathes of west Nottinghamshire, including Sherwood Forest.

Coun Mike Adams (Con), the council’s environment ambassador, said: “It is terrific our council has secured this funding from the Government for our tree-planting campaign across Greenwood Community Forest.

Nick Tucker (left), the council's Woodland Creation project manager and Coun Mike Adams at one of the tree-planting sessions

“Our target to plant 250,000 trees across the next five years is ambitious, but we’ve had a flying start, and I’m looking forward to getting many more trees into the ground over the next year.

“These trees will bring many rewards for local communities, including improving people’s health and wellbeing, providing a store carbon, and helping mitigate climate change.”

The council is currently examining sites within the Greenwood Community for planting over the next year after securing the funding from the government.

It is hoped that approximately 90 hectares of natural woodland will be planted over the 2022-23 planting season, starting in November 2022 and ending in March 2023.

Landowners and farmers within Greenwood Community Forest can help the campaign by offering their land for planting – the council can provide grants that cover up to 100 per cent of tree planting costs and 15 years of maintenance costs.

Coun Tom Smith (Con), Greenwood Community Forest champion, said: “We’re urging any individual or organisation with land suitable for tree planting within the forest and interested in getting involved in the next phase of planting to get in touch.

“Our planting efforts so far have been great success stories, with thousands of trees planted at sites including Bestwood Country Park.

“Landowners and managers with green space available for this exciting project will be helping create well-designed and diverse woodlands, more resilient to climate change and natural hazards such as wildfire and storms. "