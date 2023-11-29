Hucknall town centre is gearing up for this year’s big Christmas lights switch-on event.

And the town’s hugely popular Christmas tree festival also opens at the parish church on the same night.

Ashfield Council is bringing the festive spirit back to the town, which is being adorned with glittering lights, and Christmas carols in the air, throughout December.

The big switch-on event is on Wednesday, December 6 on the Market Place and High Street from 4pm to 7.30pm and will feature a host of entertainment on the stage, a Christmas market, and hot food and drinks to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

This year's big Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on is taking place on December 6. Photo: Submitted

The live stage programme will feature a mix of choirs from the National Primary School, Linby-cum-Papplewick Primary, Hucknall Flying High Academy and Hucknall Torkard Ensemble Choir,, plus performances from dance groups Elise Florence Dance Company, Phase One School of Dance, Believe Academy Dance School and Kirsty Ceroc Dancers, and live music from Hucknall Ukulele Group and Izzy Pop Show Band.

Alongside the live stage, there will be almost 80 stalls on the Christmas market with an array of hot food, snacks, gifts, and crafts including world street food, German sausages, hot chocolate and waffles.

The big lights switch-on will take place at 7pm and will see the tree, town centre lights and popular 3D feature lights come to life.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Our Christmas events are always the most popular fixture for residents and we are pleased to bring them back with a bang.

"We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves, and our town centres filled with a buzz of excitement.”

Over at the church, the Christmas tree festival is open the same night from 5pm to 7.30pm.

It is then open from 9.30am to 7.30pm on both Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8, and 7.30am to 12noon on Saturday, December 9.

Choirs from two Hucknall schools will be singing at the festival on the Friday.

Donations from the participating organisations (including £10 from a mysterious Ebeneezer Scrooge) so far total £617.

All money raised will go to Hucknall Rotary Club and be distributed by them to local charities.

Competition winners will be announced at 12.15pm on the Saturday.

