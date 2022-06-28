Countdown on to Hucknall Food Festival with Sri-Lankan street food added to the menu

Sri-Lankan street food will be on offer at the Hucknall festival

The event, which is free to attend, will feature many of the vendors who helped to make the first and second stagings last year such a success.

And they will be joined by Colombo Street, who will be bringing their incredible vibrant and flavourful Sri-Lankan street food to the town.

The first two festivals, held in partnership between Ashfield District Council and Hucknall’s Lincoln Green Brewery, attracted more than 4,000 visitors each.

Crowds at the inaugural Hucknall Food and Drink Festival

Residents and visitors flocked to Hucknall High Street to sample street food, craft beers and desserts from some of the best food producers in the region.

It is hoped the line-up will be even bigger this time around and the council is specifically looking for traders who sell vegan products, savoury snacks such as gourmet scotch eggs, sausage rolls, cocktail kits, gin, street food such as Mexican, Chinese, Thai or Korean, artisan bread, coffee beans and speciality cold drinks such as milkshakes and iced coffees.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, previously said: “We received incredible feedback for the first two festivals.

“We want to make this year’s event even better.”