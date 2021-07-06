County's registration staff praised for compassionate work during pandemic

Last week saw National Registrars Day take place – July 1 to be precise – and Nottinghamshire County Council recognised the compassion and professionalism of registration staff who have continued to deliver their services throughout the pandemic.

Some staff members were visited by Coun Tom Smith, vice-chairman of the county council’s communities committee and Rob Fisher, group manager for Registration to mark the day.

Coun Smith said: “I was honoured to be able to visit registration staff to mark this national day and thank them for the care and professionalism they bring to vital public services.

“Each and every one of us has an occasion where we will be supported by our registration staff, and throughout the pandemic, their unwavering dedication to supporting residents has been appreciated by so many.

“I am just one person out of many who has had reason to contact our registration team, and while registering the birth of my daughter recently, the support I received was outstanding.

“The pandemic has impacted on lives in so many ways. Couples have had to cancel long dreamt of family weddings, and parents have faced delays in registering the births of their new-born babies.

“We cannot forget that amongst these moments of celebration, our registration team are also there during life’s more difficult times.

“During the pandemic, many people who lost a family member were not able to be with them at the end and our registrars have been widely complemented for their sensitive and compassionate support they have given to bereaved families.

“As Covid restrictions ease, our registration staff will continue to be on hand to support people during life’s most important points, and all that remains is for me to thank them on behalf of the county council for all they do and will continue to do for Nottinghamshire.”

For more information about Nottinghamshire’s registrations team, visit the births, deaths, marriages and civil partnership pages on the county council’s website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk

