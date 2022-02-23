Hucknall childhood sweethearts star in their own marriage proposal blockbuster at town's Arc Cinema

Armarne Price and Amy Lawson went to the venue on High Street to watch the new Jackass film.

But, unbeknown to Amy, Armane had planned a special screening of his own with help from cinema boss Mark Gallagher.

Mark said: “I don’t know the guy at all, he just emailed our general email, said he came to the cinema regularly and could he hire a screen to show the proposal film he’d made for his girlfriend.

"I said to him wouldn’t it be more special if it was in a room full of paying customers and family and friends and he thought that would be great.

"I watched the video when he sent it to me and it was beautiful, it moved me to tears almost and from that point I resolved to bend over backwards to make the night really special.

"I converted the video to the format we wanted and it worked a treat on the screen.

"His friends and family were all in the pub next door and when they got the signal, they were able to sneak in at the back while the couple were sat at the front.

"We set it up to show his film after the adverts and trailers and I told him what the last trailer would be so he’d be ready.

"He even made sure she’d been to the toilet beforehand so there was no danger of her missing it.

"Of course she said yes and then we flicked the lights on and all their friends and family cheered and we were even able to pop the corks on a couple of bottles of bubbly too, so it was all brilliant and went perfectly."

Yet, Mark also revealed that the happy couple nearly didn’t make it at all for the big event.

He continued: “We’ve got a fairly new member of staff who’s pretty strict with ID-ing and the film they went to see was an 18 certificate.

"I was upstairs in the office when they came in and they didn’t have any ID and so he had to go back home to get her passport – five more minutes and we’d have missed the whole thing.

"I was fuming with my staff member at the time but I appreciate he was just doing his job.