Couple who founded Bulwell-based baking business to appear on Channel 4 show tonight

Anja, aged 36 and Olly, aged 33, founded Snackcidents in 2017.

The bakery is on the edge of Bulwell town centre on Gala Way, next to Bulwell Forest Golf Club.

Snackcidents provides edible cookie dough that’s designed to be eaten straight from the tub.

Anja Hammond and Olly Martin from Bulwell business Snackcidents will be on Aldi's Next Big Thing on Channel 4 tonight. Photo: Submitted

The business was inspired by the couple’s childhood baking memories and Willy Wonka obsession.

Anja and Olly were picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a life changing contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide.

Anja said: “We decided to take up baking as a form of escapism from our jobs and everyday lives.

"We spent months developing a cookie we could be proud of, pushing ourselves to create exciting, unusual flavours that couldn’t be found elsewhere.”

Olly added: “We were basically making cookies and found that we were eating the raw dough before it made it into the oven.

"You can also bake it into cookies or you can create a hot cookie dough dessert parlour style product.”

Each pot of the couple’s Edible Cookie Dough has no eggs or flour and is safe to eat straight from the tub but can also be heated or baked in the oven.

Each pot contains luxury, sustainable ingredients, and comes in 100 per cent recyclable packaging with carbon neutral delivery.

Flavours include gooey choc chip, triple choc fudge, vanilla, funfetti, red velvet and new limited-edition flavours brownie batter, cookies & cream, cherry bakewell and millionaire's shortbread.

Hosted by broadcaster and author, Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, Aldi’s Next Big Thing sees suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie.

The three then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in more than 1,000 Aldi stores nationwide.

Julie said: “We eat with our eyes, especially in bakery.

"If it doesn’t look fresh and appealing it won’t sell.

"Aldi customers love to try something a little bit different, whether that be dessert flavoured doughnuts or French style treats.

"We’re looking for innovation, and products that our shoppers are going to love."

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to support British suppliers.

Last year, the supermarket giant spent an additional £1.3bn with British suppliers and growers, and they provide more than three quarters of all items sold in its stores.