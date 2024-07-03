Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bring on the music in Hucknall this weekend as the town’s Titchfield Park stages the first Hucknall Fest.

A brand new event created by Ashfield Council, Hucknall Fest will be offering a full day of live music and fun on Saturday, July 6 from 11am until 10pm.

Topping the bill is Mumford & Sons tribute Chasing Mumford and 2001 Eurovision Song Contest entrant Lindsay Dracass.

The event will also feature performances from singers, Ant Green, Danielle Grace Williams and Oliver Vaudrey and tributes toRag ‘n’ Bone Man, Taylor Swift, Blur, The Blues Brothers, Abba and Amy Winehouse.

Hucknall Fest takes place at Titchfield Park this weekend. Photo: Submitted

As well as the music, festival-goers will also be able to enjoy a funfair, inflatables, face-painting, balloon modelling, a dog show, meet and greets with a Disney princess and Paw Patrol characters (again, weather permitting), as well as a bustling market village filled with local businesses and craftspeople.

There will also be ice cream vans, a bar and a food court offering a variety of different cuisines to make sure nobody gets – or goes home – hungry.

John Bennett, executive director of place at the council, said: “We are really pleased to be bringing the first ever Hucknall Fest to Titchfield Park.

"It’s going to be a fantastic day for the whole family.”

There are still a few spaces available for traders who want a stand at this event.