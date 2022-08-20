Cyclists saddle up for 180 mile charity ride in honour of fallen police officers

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were among 26 riders who donned their helmets and cycling shorts for the weekend event

This is the tenth anniversary of the UK Police Unity Tour, which raises money for charity, the Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

The bike ride began at Nottinghamshire Police’s joint headquarters in Sherwood Lodge yesterday (August 19). The force was also joined by officers from Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Nottinghamshire officers described why they had signed up for the important event which honours those who have lost their lives protecting the public. This includes police constable Ged Walker. The Nottinghamshire Police dog handler was killed on duty doing the job he loved while trying to stop a stolen car in Bulwell in January 2003.

Sergeant Gav Berry, who works in the force control room, said: “The majority of my service was a dog handler and with the connection to Ged Walker, I knew the family and that is why I am doing it.

“I think it is a worthwhile event and I do it to raise awareness. It is really important that with the new intake of officers, we don’t forget the fallen officers in our own force.”

Response officer PC Feron Thomas said: “My dad died in November 2021, and I really wanted a goal to keep myself going and saw this bike ride.

“I wanted to raise money to support families who have lost their loved ones. I am a police officer, and I can relate because I could be any one of these people.”

Detective Constable Melissa Evans from Nottinghamshire Police said: “I will always support my policing family. We will be supporting the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, said: “I think of the police force as a family, and when we lose one of our loved ones it’s essential we support each other which is why this charity bike ride is an opportunity to highlight the amazing work of the charity COPS.