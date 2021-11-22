In town to help celebrate the completion of the newly-expanded Specsavers store, the shape-shifting duo kept folk entertained with a series of energetic routines.

Janet Archer, store retail director said: “At one point, there was such a crowd gathering, everyone seemed to love the grannies and it was great to do something to add to the

brilliant atmosphere and buzz for the food & drink festival.

The Dancing Grannies proved a big hit with everyone on Hucknall High Street at the weekend

"It certainly put a smile on people’s faces.”

The new-look Hucknall store features two new downstairs test rooms, a new seating area and a dedicated space for collection and aftercare.

Stephen Archer, optometrist director said: "We’re delighted with the transformation, the enhanced in-store experience and proud to have been able to recruit five new members of staff, including two apprentices, to join our team.”