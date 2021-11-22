Dancing grannies wow the crowds on Hucknall High Street

Shoppers and visitors to Hucknall High Street on Sunday were surprised by a duo of dancing grannies creating quite a stir.

By John Smith
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:05 pm

In town to help celebrate the completion of the newly-expanded Specsavers store, the shape-shifting duo kept folk entertained with a series of energetic routines.

Janet Archer, store retail director said: “At one point, there was such a crowd gathering, everyone seemed to love the grannies and it was great to do something to add to the

brilliant atmosphere and buzz for the food & drink festival.

The Dancing Grannies proved a big hit with everyone on Hucknall High Street at the weekend

"It certainly put a smile on people’s faces.”

The new-look Hucknall store features two new downstairs test rooms, a new seating area and a dedicated space for collection and aftercare.

Stephen Archer, optometrist director said: "We’re delighted with the transformation, the enhanced in-store experience and proud to have been able to recruit five new members of staff, including two apprentices, to join our team.”

The Dancing Grannies performed in Hucknall to mark the completion of the expansion of town's Specsavers store
