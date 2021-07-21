Daring Hucknall singletons urged to apply for hit TV show Naked Attraction

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson

Studio Lambert North and Channel 4 are on the hunt for a new wave of brave singletons willing to bare all for the next series of the show.

In this daring dating series, hosted by fully-clothed TV presenter Anna Richardson, the picker will whittle down a group of six potential suitors, based solely on the power of Naked Attraction.

The naked hopefuls stand in individual pods, while one body part is revealed at a time to the picker, who eliminates a person in each round based on what they find least attractive.

Naked Attraction strips back the trappings of modern dating to just the naked body and ask the question: when we are entirely unfiltered, what do people really find sexually attractive?

Executive producer, Darrell Olsen, says: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants! In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

Filming for the series is set to begin in the Autumn, adhering to Covid-19 filming guidance.

Apply to take part in the show by CLICKING HERE.