Delays at Hucknall Covid vaccine site due to an IT system fault now fixed

Readers raised concerns amid reports that people were experiencing a delay at the centre at the former Rolls-Royce Leisure Club on Watnall Road in the town despite having an appointment.

However the centre confirmed that this was down to an IT system fault, which has now been rectified.

A spokesman from Ascent Healthcare, which manages the vaccine centre, said: “The IT system went down for 20 minutes which consequently lead to a delay and patients in the morning had a waiting time of approximately an hour.

The vaccination centre is at the Rolls Royce Leisure Centre

"The site has been sent some additional staff late this morning to catch up with the backlog and waiting times are now at 20 mins or so.”

The Hucknall Covid vaccine centre opened in March this year and has helped to give jabs to thousands of people with a glowing record of service.