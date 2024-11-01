This year’s Remembrance Service in Nottingham city will take place on Sunday, November 10 at the city’s war memorial at Victoria Embankment.

The ceremony will begin at 10.45am and include the two-minute silence and wreath laying.

The Nottinghamshire Band of The Royal Engineers, accompanied by the Nottingham Hospitals’ Choir will provide music for the service.

The ceremony will begin with the traditional parade.

Nottingham city's Remembrance Service and wreath laying will take place at the city's war memorial at Victoria Embankment. Photo: Submitted

From the west side closure (at Wilford Grove/Embankment), the parade comprising armed forces personnel, cadets and veterans will form up before marching down to the memorial.

After the service, the parade will depart from the memorial and march down towards the east side closure (Embankment – Bunbury Street) saluting the Lord Lieutenant onf Nottinghamshire, before falling out inside the road closure at the Bunbury Street end.

Under the instruction of the Regimental Sgt Major, wreaths will be laid by:

Prof Veronica Pickering, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire

Coun Carole McCulloch, Lord Mayor of Nottingham

Coun Richard Butler, Nottinghamshire Council chairman

Nick Rubins, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire

Jim Heardman, HQ Centre Colonel

Cmdr AL Brooks, HMS Sherwood

Sean Leach, Mercian Regiment Captain

Group Captain Barry E Dale, RAF Syerston

Col David Sneath, County President Nottinghamshire Royal British Legion

Lilian Greenwood MP

Craig Parkin, Nottinghamshire Chief Fire Officer

Gary Godden, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Kate Meynell, Nottinghamshire Chief Constable

Wreaths will also be laid by veterans, community groups and faith representatives.

People wishing to pay their respects and observe the ceremony are very welcome.

There will be a large screen and PA system on Victoria Embankment for the public to be able to watch the ceremony.

The road along the Embankment will be closed from the junction of Wilford Grove to the junction of Bunbury Street.

Cars will not be allowed to park on the closed section of the Embankment.

On Armistice Day itself, Monday, November 11, there will be a short Service of Remembrance taking place on the steps of the Council House in Old Market Square,

Commencing at 10.55am with the two-minute silence at 11am, there will be a reading and prayer by the Bishop of Sherwood, The Rt Revd Dr Andrew Emerton and the Last Post will be played on the bugle by a student from Nottingham High School.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.