Details announced for Remembrance events in Nottingham city
The ceremony will begin at 10.45am and include the two-minute silence and wreath laying.
The Nottinghamshire Band of The Royal Engineers, accompanied by the Nottingham Hospitals’ Choir will provide music for the service.
The ceremony will begin with the traditional parade.
From the west side closure (at Wilford Grove/Embankment), the parade comprising armed forces personnel, cadets and veterans will form up before marching down to the memorial.
After the service, the parade will depart from the memorial and march down towards the east side closure (Embankment – Bunbury Street) saluting the Lord Lieutenant onf Nottinghamshire, before falling out inside the road closure at the Bunbury Street end.
Under the instruction of the Regimental Sgt Major, wreaths will be laid by:
- Prof Veronica Pickering, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire
- Coun Carole McCulloch, Lord Mayor of Nottingham
- Coun Richard Butler, Nottinghamshire Council chairman
- Nick Rubins, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire
- Jim Heardman, HQ Centre Colonel
- Cmdr AL Brooks, HMS Sherwood
- Sean Leach, Mercian Regiment Captain
- Group Captain Barry E Dale, RAF Syerston
- Col David Sneath, County President Nottinghamshire Royal British Legion
- Lilian Greenwood MP
- Craig Parkin, Nottinghamshire Chief Fire Officer
- Gary Godden, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner
- Kate Meynell, Nottinghamshire Chief Constable
Wreaths will also be laid by veterans, community groups and faith representatives.
People wishing to pay their respects and observe the ceremony are very welcome.
There will be a large screen and PA system on Victoria Embankment for the public to be able to watch the ceremony.
The road along the Embankment will be closed from the junction of Wilford Grove to the junction of Bunbury Street.
Cars will not be allowed to park on the closed section of the Embankment.
On Armistice Day itself, Monday, November 11, there will be a short Service of Remembrance taking place on the steps of the Council House in Old Market Square,
Commencing at 10.55am with the two-minute silence at 11am, there will be a reading and prayer by the Bishop of Sherwood, The Rt Revd Dr Andrew Emerton and the Last Post will be played on the bugle by a student from Nottingham High School.
Members of the public are welcome to attend.