Detectives appeal after man injured in stabbing in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to help support a police investigation into a stabbing in Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Brook Close, Bulwell, at approximately 3.40pm on Thursday, January 30, following reports a man had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was located with stab wounds to the knee and foot. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-altering or life-threatening at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Hannah Frame, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat incidents such as this with the utmost seriousness and our officers are committed to taking robust action against any individuals who carry and use weapons to cause harm.

A man in his 20s was located with stab wounds to the knee and foot

"Our priority is to keep people safe, and we will take appropriate action against those who impact on the safety of others.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, any pedestrians who were in the area at the time and may have information, and any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage capturing the incident.

“Finally, I’d to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 467 of January 30. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.