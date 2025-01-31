Detectives appeal after man injured in stabbing in Bulwell
Officers were called to Brook Close, Bulwell, at approximately 3.40pm on Thursday, January 30, following reports a man had been assaulted.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was located with stab wounds to the knee and foot. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-altering or life-threatening at this stage.
Detective Sergeant Hannah Frame, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat incidents such as this with the utmost seriousness and our officers are committed to taking robust action against any individuals who carry and use weapons to cause harm.
"Our priority is to keep people safe, and we will take appropriate action against those who impact on the safety of others.
“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, any pedestrians who were in the area at the time and may have information, and any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage capturing the incident.
“Finally, I’d to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the public.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 467 of January 30. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.