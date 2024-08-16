Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information after a father-of-six was found buried in a field in Ashfield more than 50 years after he went missing.

Alfred Swinscoe, aged 54 at the time, was last seen drinking at the Miners Arms in Pinxton in January 1967.

His remains were found in Coxmoor Lane in Sutton, in April 2023, when digging work was being carried out on farmland.

It is believed the former miner was murdered and then buried in a grave between 4ft to 6ft deep.

A team of detectives supported by scientists have been carrying out extensive lines of inquiry to bring his killer or killers to justice.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that two potential suspects have been identified but both are no longer alive.

Scientists have also carried out extensive work on Alfred’s bones to determine the cause of death.

Alfred sustained a significant stab injury and blunt force trauma to parts of his body.

He died with a broken hand which experts believe could have been sustained while fighting his attacker or attackers off.

As some of the bones were missing from the site where he was found, experts believe it was highly likely he was killed at a different location and then moved to the site at Coxmoor Lane to be buried at a much later date.

The cause of death will be determined by the pathologist ahead of an inquest.

Detectives have interviewed a number of people who knew Alfred to build up a better picture of him.

Witness statements have also been taken from those who saw him in the days leading up to his disappearance and the night he went missing.

Medical notes and work rotas from his time as a miner have also been analysed to narrow down the exact time he went missing.

Officers have also carried out criminal record and background checks on those living in and around Pinxton at the time as well as those who had access to a vehicle, as it would have been rare to own a car in Pinxton in 1967.

Detectives believe a vehicle would have been used during this crime as it was some distance between the Pinxton Arms where Alfred was last seen and Coxmoor Lane where he was buried.

Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin

Alfred worked at Langton Colliery from the age of 14 and was last seen at work on January 27, 1967. He was ‘a cutter’ known for operating a machine that cut large chunks of coal out of the coal face for others to then break down.

He had the nickname of ‘Sparrow’ and was known as the ‘champion pigeon man of Pinxton’ due to his love of pigeon racing.

Four of his six children are still alive and he has a number of grandchildren.

It is believed that Alfred was drinking with his two sons and friends on the night of his disappearance.

He was last seen at around 10.30pm when he gave his son some money to buy a round and then left to use the outside toilet.

He never returned.

Detectives have now identified two potential suspects in connection with his murder, but they are no longer alive.

One of the suspects had a history of violence at the time of Alfred’s disappearance.

Some of the injuries found on Alfred were similar to those he had inflicted on a man he was convicted of assaulting in April 1966.

The family have been kept regularly updated throughout the investigation.

Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “Alfred died in the most horrendous way imaginable.

"Not only did he suffer violent injuries but he was then buried in a field so that no one would find him.

“What makes this crime even more distressing is that it has taken more than 50 years for his remains to be found and for his family to be reunited with their loved one so he can have a proper burial.

“Of course, there will be little relief for his family as there are still so many unanswered questions of what happened that night and the motive behind his murder.

“Many of the people who would have been with Alfred that night, or knew Alfred, are no longer alive and we may never get the full picture of what occurred in January 1967.

“That certainly hasn’t stifled our determination to investigate this crime and leave no stone unturned to find his killer or killers.

“During our investigation we have identified two potential suspects which under normal circumstances if Alfred had been murdered today, would have been arrested and brought in for questioning.

“We don’t have that opportunity as they are no longer alive. We will continue to investigate this crime and continue to look at all new and existing avenues available to us.

“It is more than a year since Alfred was found and we would like to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward to do so and help us with our investigation.

“I would also like to thank all the people that contacted us and offered vital information to our inquiry. The response from our reconstruction on Crimewatch was very much appreciated.

“As time goes by, loyalties change, and we would ask those who have more information about Alfred’s death to please come forward and do the right thing and help this grieving family get the closure they desperately need and deserve. This will continue to be at the heart of everything we do.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room by clicking this link or calling 101 quoting incident number 648 of April 26, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.