Dispatch district school staff members raise more than £1,700 with Movember challenge
Male staff members at Bulwell Academy embraced the challenge of Movember in spectacular style last month by raising more than £1,700.
Fifteen men on the staff took up the challenge to sport a moustache throughout November to help raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.Mike Elland, one of the men who took part, said: “The month was a great success with students cheering on our moustaches and asking questions as well as some parents making donations.
"In total we have raised a staggering £1,710 and we are now looking for a new challenge.”
Those involved were: Mike Cook, Nathan Barlow, Lewis Byers, Jim Bannister, Keiron Turner, Matt Orridge, Jamie Baxter, Paul Watson, Jason Lowther, Ash Choudhury, Josh Stevenson, Stuart Seymour, Hallam Walker-Smart, William Robinson and Mike Elland.