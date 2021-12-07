Dispatch district school staff members raise more than £1,700 with Movember challenge

Male staff members at Bulwell Academy embraced the challenge of Movember in spectacular style last month by raising more than £1,700.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:35 pm

Fifteen men on the staff took up the challenge to sport a moustache throughout November to help raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.Mike Elland, one of the men who took part, said: “The month was a great success with students cheering on our moustaches and asking questions as well as some parents making donations.

"In total we have raised a staggering £1,710 and we are now looking for a new challenge.”

Those involved were: Mike Cook, Nathan Barlow, Lewis Byers, Jim Bannister, Keiron Turner, Matt Orridge, Jamie Baxter, Paul Watson, Jason Lowther, Ash Choudhury, Josh Stevenson, Stuart Seymour, Hallam Walker-Smart, William Robinson and Mike Elland.

Members of staff at Bulwell Academy who took up the Movember challenge, Mike Cook, Nathan Barlow, Lewis Byers, Jim Bannister, Keiron Turner, Matt Orridge, Jamie Baxter, Paul Watson, Jason Lowther, Ash Choudhury, Josh Stevenson, Mike Elland. Not pictured: Stuart Seymour, Hallam Walker-Smart, William Robinson.

