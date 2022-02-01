Tracey Ball's song Into You has been chosen by BBC Introducing

Tracey Ball’s song Into You has received airplay on 33 independent radio stations around the world, including the USA and as far as Australia.

The song has also been featured on BBC Music Introducing for the East Midlands and has been included on a playlist with BBC Radio Nottingham.

Tracey said: “I've been told by certain individuals that the music industry is like a job interview, many apply so you have to stand out.

“I find pitching my songs is easy, I work hard and spend hours reaching out to artists and bands.

"I email managers seeking permission to send my songs over to be considered, but getting other artists to record your songs is a tough challenge.

“Before the new year approached, I made a decision that I was going to release one of my demos, Into You, with the idea being to hopefully show people my song writing skills.

“Within a space of a few weeks and making that initial decision the demo went from being exactly that to being played on independent radio stations around the world.

“The radio stations love it, they have been playing the song regularly throughout January with no sign of slowing down.

"A lot of the presenters have said that it reminds them of Madonna's earlier days.

“I wrote Into You for a female vocalist based in Singapore who wanted a Madonna-sounding track, but they didn't take it, so to receive that feedback was really great to hear.”

As well as the song itself, Tracey, who is also the manager of Manchester-based rock band Gallaher’s Green, has made a video to go with the song, although it was not without its problems.

She continued: “My first day filming, I ran all over Nottingham and filmed about four hours of footage of various scenes.

"I travelled home feeling quite happy with myself but it wasn't until I got home and I loaded up the footage to my laptop that I realised 99 per cent of it was no good.

"Too much sunlight, shadows, flies, even a pigeon who photobombed me were just some of the issues.

“But with some help from a few friends and a week-and-a-half of recording, I finally managed to create a video for the song.

“I wanted to portray the story of a woman living life on her own and keep the mysteriousness about her, which is the reason we don't see her face.

The video has been featured by UK online radio station Prospect Radio as its Video of the Week and Facebook platform Music Crowns has also featured the video too.

Tracey said: “I have been overwhelmed by the response I have received for Into You and despite only being out in the public domain for a month, it has already started to have a positive impact for me.