Dispatch launches Hucknall schools project to send letters and pictures of hope to child victims of Ukraine invasion

Countless youngsters have fled the conflict with their families, with just basic possessions, and do not know when they might be able to see their friends or sit in a classroom again.

Heart-wrenching images of bewildered children, just a few hours away from our own homes, can be seen on any TV channel or social media outlet.

But we want to bring a little spot of sunshine to those affected by the war – and show that the thoughts of children in Hucknall are with their peers.

Your Dispatch is linking up with Hucknall schools to support refugees of Ukraine

So, under the banner ‘Letters of Hope’, we have contacted each and every primary school in Hucknall, offering pupils the chance to write a letter or poem, or simply paint or draw a picture, that can be shipped out to Ukrainian youngsters who have left their homeland for Poland.

Dispatch editor Martin Hutton said: “Many charities and initiatives have been set up to get basics to those impacted by this catastrophic onslaught – and that is incredible.

"As a dad myself, I cannot begin to imagine the turmoil that families and children must be going through.

"Most children of Hucknall take for granted the joy of playing in the playground at school with their friends, many without a care in the world. This is just not the case now for the children of Ukraine.

Ukrainian women and children cross the border from Ukraine to Poland (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"I wanted to launch something that shows that Hucknall’s children and schools are there in support – and offer something that might just bring a smile to the faces of children affected by the conflict.”

Each Hucknall school has been invited to take part with children asked to write a letter or create a piece of artwork on an A4 sheet.

The deadline is next Friday as the Dispatch has linked up with the town’s incredible #Sleep1000 initiative to transport the efforts to Poland on Monday, March 21.

The #Sleep1000 project is collecting sleeping bags and thermal blankets for refugees and has already got off to an incredible start with countless donations. It is also being supported by Hucknall’s own Joe Worrall, captain of Nottingham Forest.

To take part in #Sleep1000, and check out the location of drop-off points, CLICK HERE.

As part of the link-up, Dispatch editor Martin will be heading to each Hucknall primary school that takes part next Friday to collect the letters and pictures.

In turn, if any of those schools involved also want to collect sleeping bags and blankets, he will collect those too.

The first school to sign up was Hucknall’s Edgewood Primary.

Head teacher Ed Seeley said: “As soon as I spoke to Martin it was something we wanted to get involved in. My reaction was ‘sign us up’.

"Our children, on their level, are aware of what is happening and next week we are holding a yellow and blue day (the colours of the Ukrainian flag).”

Follow the Dispatch, online, in print and on our Facebook page, to see the progress of ‘Letters of Hope’, #Sleep1000 and all the other initiatives being held locally in support of the Ukraine.