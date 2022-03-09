Dog bed and a washing-up bowl among items collected by Hucknall litter wombles on Washdyke Lane pick
Hucknall’s litter wombles have been in action again, cleaning up Washdyke Lane recreation ground in the town.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:59 pm
The dedicated team of volunteers collected 18 bags of litter on their two-and-a-half-hour pick.
Among the stranger items picked up were three traffic cones, a dog bed, a child’s coat, a washing up bowl and cupboard door.
Matt Williams, group founder and pick organiser, said: “Big thanks to our members who turned up to help and to the little corner cafe for the free coffees before we started.”
Read More
Read MoreHucknall #Sleep1000 appeal wants sleeping bags and thermal blankets to take to U...