2 . Betty Spaghetti

Betty is a four-year-old Lurcher and is still a young pup at heart. She is the life and soul of the party with a contagious enthusiasm for life! With Betty, you get the best of both worlds. If you want to go on an adventure, you won't need to ask her twice. She is partial to a good nap, and if you asked her, most of her day would probably be spent snoozing. For more information, see https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1237456Photo: Dogs Trust