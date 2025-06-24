It is that time of the month to share about dogs from Dogs Trust who need a forever home.
Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are 11 dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Dotty and Dog
Dotty and Dog are two Cocker Spaniels who adore affection, enjoy walks, and love to snooze on the sofa. This bonded pair is searching for a home together, where they can settle in at their own pace and go on enjoyable, long walks filled with interesting scents. They can live with young adults (ages 16 and up) but prefer to be the only pets in the household. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/spaniel-cocker/3585003. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Wilma
Wilma, a seven-year-old Beagle, is a sweet girl who loves spending time with her favourite people. She would thrive in a quiet home where she can settle in at her own pace and enjoy long, leisurely walks nearby. Wilma is seeking an adult-only household where she can be the sole pet. Find out more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/beagle/1186847. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Troy
Troy is a handsome, three-year-old Border Collie who is energetic and intelligent. His favourite pastime is playing with his beloved tennis ball and utilising his natural herding instincts. He is seeking a home that can provide him with the time and patience needed to build his confidence and engage his active mind. Troy is a friendly dog who enjoys meeting new people, although he can be a bit selective when it comes to making dog friends. See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/collie-border/3564100. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Max
Max, a three-year-old Pointer Cross, is eagerly searching for his forever home. He has been without a home for some time, so he needs to meet potential adopters multiple times at the centre and at his future home before adoption; however, he's absolutely worth the effort. This handsome boy is full of energy and has great potential. He’s excited to move into a home and continue his training. Max can live with older teenagers (16+), but he prefers to be the only pet in the household. See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/pointer/1258118. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.