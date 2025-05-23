It is that time of the month to share about dogs from Dogs Trust who need a forever home.
Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are 11 dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Paul
Paul the Poodle is a sensitive soul, who gets so much joy from other dogs, so his new home must have another canine friend to help show him the ropes. Paul is an adorable, older gent, who enjoys the finer things in life. He enjoys exploring in the garden and have a snooze in the sun. He loves going gentle walks with his canine friends and likes to sniff everywhere he goes. See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/poodle-toy/3581564. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Athena
One-year-old Staffie, Athena, is truly a goddess, just like her namesake. She is house-trained and has a personality as large as her ears. With plenty of enthusiasm, Athena is eager to find a family that can keep up with her energy. During her downtime, she loves to snuggle on the sofa, but be warned—she has an adorable little snore and no understanding of personal space! See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/3484788 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bubble
Bubble is a 12-year-old Chihuahua who is a charming older gentleman. He enjoys lounging in the sun and relaxing. Having settled comfortably into his foster home, Bubble is now searching for a forever family that is calm, quiet, and patient enough to allow him the time he needs to adjust to his new environment. Can you provide him with the loving retirement home he deserves? See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3550933. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Dakota
Dakota, the Staffie cross, is simply divine. While she does have a sensitive side, she is incredibly loving and would happily spend all day by your side. Dakota will thrive in the right home, and whoever welcomes her into their family will be very fortunate. She would prefer a quieter living environment and would love access to a garden for some off-lead fun! More details here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/3574429. Photo: Dogs Trust
