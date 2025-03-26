Dogs Trust: Are you able to adopt one of these nine lovable dogs in the East Midlands?

4 . Freddie

Freddie is a one-year-old bundle of joy who will brighten your day with his goofiness and zest for life. He is a German Shepherd brimming with energy and always eager to learn. If you're up for a challenge and enjoy keeping both your mind and body active, Freddie could be the perfect match for you! Freddie is looking for an adult-only home with no other pets. He is working on his social skills and can become a bit frustrated with other dogs. However, with patience and consistent training, he will improve. Freddie is not the type to nap all day; he wants an active and adventurous home where he can keep you on your toes and shower you with tail wags and love. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3468815. Photo: Dogs Trust